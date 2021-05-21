Dr. Steven Battaglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Battaglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Battaglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Battaglia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Battaglia works at
Locations
Huntington Ear Nose Throat10 Congress St Ste 103, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 796-6164Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pasadena Office547 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 796-6164
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent - takes time to answer questions and states options clearly. Staff is friendly and efficient. Never felt rushed.
About Dr. Steven Battaglia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
