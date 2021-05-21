Overview

Dr. Steven Battaglia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Battaglia works at Huntington Ear Nose and Throat/ Head and Neck Surgery in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.