Dr. Steven Bates, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Steven Bates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Bates works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA and Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 321-4121
  2. 2
    Altos Oaks Center for Cosmetic Surgery
    715 Altos Oaks Dr, Los Altos, CA 94024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7020
  3. 3
    Redwood City Center
    805 Veterans Blvd Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Bates, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497895726
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
