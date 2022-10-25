Dr. Steven Barrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Barrington, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Barrington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Barrington works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedics for Kids4294 Lomac St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 274-9000
-
2
Orthopedics for Kids4650 Woodmere Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 274-9000
-
3
Prattville Primary Care LLC461 E Main St, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 274-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 4 235003 PO Box, Montgomery, AL 36123 Directions (334) 274-9000
- 5 277 Huntress St Ste 202, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Directions (334) 274-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrington?
Dr Barrington is a true professional. I highly respect his knowledge and every experience I have had with him and his staff has been great.
About Dr. Steven Barrington, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700863248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrington works at
Dr. Barrington has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.