Overview

Dr. Steven Barney, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with Harbor - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center



Dr. Barney works at 5280 Oral Surgery and Dental Implants in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.