Dr. Steven Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Barnett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a fantastic experience with Dr. Barnett and his team. Top to bottom; first class, caring, dedicated, detailed and personal. The process Dr. Barnett and his team have developed thoroughly educated and informed me of what to expect, how to care for myself post surgery and how to recover optimally. The staff was very accessible and helpful. Te got back to me right away and were able to help me quickly, competently and professionally. Treana, Dr. Barnett's PA was remarkable and most importantly--actually listened to truly understand what I needed and how she could help me. The backroom staff was very quick and responsive to follow up and assure that prescriptions were filled promptly and that I was cared for immediately. I would highly recommend Dr. Barnett for anyone who is considered hip replacement surgery.
About Dr. Steven Barnett, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750378030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
