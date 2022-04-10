See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Barna, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
26 years of experience
Dr. Steven Barna, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Case Western School of Medicine.

Dr. Barna works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Tampa
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 287-9370
    Brandon
    560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
    Neurosurgical Partners
    3044 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 313-8440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 10, 2022
    Ten years ago I went to Dr Barna with extreme back pain. He did a couple spinal blocks and I am now celebrating 10 years with no back pain. I cannot thank him enough for giving me my life back.
    JMH — Apr 10, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Barna, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891786075
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's/Harvard
    Internship
    • Cambridge Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Case Western School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barna has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Barna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

