Dr. Steven Balint, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Balint works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

