Dr. Steven Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Bailey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Mayfield Brain & Spine - NKY544 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 916-7681Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The atmosphere was warm and comfortable, and the staff was friendly and helpful. The computer check in process was easy and my scheduled appointment was on time. Dr. Bailey was clear in his explanation of my medical condition, and answered my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Steven Bailey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417065038
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Denison University Granville, Oh
