Dr. Steven Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Bailey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Dalles, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Locations
Columbia River Eye Clinic LLC405 E 7TH ST, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 298-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Bailey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114032687
Education & Certifications
- OHSU Hospitals and Clinics
- Emory University Hospital
- St Luke's Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
