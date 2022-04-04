Overview

Dr. Steven Baak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Baak works at Arthritis Center in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.