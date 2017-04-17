See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Steven Auster, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (14)
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Auster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Auster works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates
    372 WASHINGTON ST, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 (781) 239-3550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2017
    Got an appointment in a very timely manner thanks to their sensible intake process. By this I mean in about a month. Dr Auster was very professional and very helpful. (I would point out to the writers of bad reviews that there is a shortage of child psychiatrists in Boston. A friend of mine recently described child psychiatry as "imagine at the end of every day of seeing patients for 8 hours, you have another 4-8 hours of follow-up work." So I do not expect care over the phone.)
    About Dr. Steven Auster, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    45 years of experience
    English
    1851401913
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Auster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Auster works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Auster’s profile.

    Dr. Auster has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Auster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

