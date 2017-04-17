Dr. Auster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Auster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Auster, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Auster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates372 WASHINGTON ST, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auster?
Got an appointment in a very timely manner thanks to their sensible intake process. By this I mean in about a month. Dr Auster was very professional and very helpful. (I would point out to the writers of bad reviews that there is a shortage of child psychiatrists in Boston. A friend of mine recently described child psychiatry as "imagine at the end of every day of seeing patients for 8 hours, you have another 4-8 hours of follow-up work." So I do not expect care over the phone.)
About Dr. Steven Auster, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1851401913
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auster works at
Dr. Auster has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Auster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.