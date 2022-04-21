Dr. Steven Ash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ash, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Ash works at
Locations
-
1
North Dfw Urology, Llp1601 Lancaster Dr Ste 170, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ash?
My primary doc sent me to the ER because I had a huge kidney stone and she said urologists are so busy I would never be able to get an appointment. Dr. Ash came to see me later that day, ordered an x-ray and found the stone was even bigger than my previous MRI indicated. He came up with a plan, went in and blasted the rock and got all the pieces out. He came to check on me several times, and I really enjoyed his laid-back personality. In subsequent post-op visits to his office I found his staff to be very friendly and easy-going. My questions were always answered thoroughly and I feel very confident that I have received the best possible care. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ash.
About Dr. Steven Ash, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326072299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash works at
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.