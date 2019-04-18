Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Arkin, MD
Dr. Steven Arkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Arkin is the reason I have any sense of a normal life -- before I started seeing him I had migraines several times a week. He is incredibly intelligent and reduced my migraines to 1-2 a month. Very talented Dr. and does care about his patients. Not sure why others have any issues with him since he has always been amazing for me!
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225076839
- University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Evanston Northwestern Health
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Arkin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arkin speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.