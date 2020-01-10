See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Steven Argumedo, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Argumedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.

Dr. Argumedo works at WellMed at Barlite South in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    WellMed at Barlite South
    WellMed at Barlite South
7355 Barlite Blvd Ste 501, San Antonio, TX 78224
(726) 268-7660

Influenza (Flu)
Allergic Rhinitis
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Adults
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    First Health (Cov
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Jan 10, 2020
    I travel over an hour to see him. He is wonderful I trust him immensely. Shows a genuine Care and concern for my well-being. Listens and addresses all my problems in an honest straightforward manner. He is intuitive and treats me with a holistic approach. Very knowledgeable. I am grateful to have a doctor like him. Love him!
    Aida M. — Jan 10, 2020
    • Internal Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780864751
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Dr. Steven Argumedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argumedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Argumedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Argumedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Argumedo works at WellMed at Barlite South in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Argumedo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Argumedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Argumedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Argumedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Argumedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

