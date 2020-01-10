Overview

Dr. Steven Argumedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.



Dr. Argumedo works at WellMed at Barlite South in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.