Dr. Archer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Archer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Archer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado.
Dr. Archer works at
Locations
Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine PC7821 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 422-2343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit, and prior to my introduction I inquired of his background and services. Mine was general analysis of my present health Dr. Archer was thorough and understood my needs.
About Dr. Steven Archer, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Indonesian and Spanish
- 1255325353
Education & Certifications
- Scottsdale Memorial Hospital - Osborn
- University of Colorado
Dr. Archer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Archer works at
Dr. Archer speaks Indonesian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.