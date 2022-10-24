See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Steven Archer, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (11)
44 years of experience
Dr. Steven Archer, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado.

Dr. Archer works at Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Locations

    Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine PC
    Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine PC
7821 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 422-2343

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoporosis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoporosis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 24, 2022
    It was my first visit, and prior to my introduction I inquired of his background and services. Mine was general analysis of my present health Dr. Archer was thorough and understood my needs.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Archer, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Indonesian and Spanish
    • 1255325353
    Education & Certifications

    • Scottsdale Memorial Hospital - Osborn
    • University of Colorado
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Archer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Archer works at Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Archer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

