Dr. Steven Appleby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Appleby, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Appleby works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Long Beach Center for Clinical Research2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 223, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
saw the Dr quickly with no delay
About Dr. Steven Appleby, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629126644
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appleby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appleby has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleby.
