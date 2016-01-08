Overview

Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Applebaum works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.