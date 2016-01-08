Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD
Dr. Steven Applebaum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Applebaum works at
UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-2999
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Where do I start? When you hear the words, You have cancer, your heart stops. Once you accept it, you want to know that you are being treated by the best. I have been a patient of Dr. Applebaum's for 10 years. I am a breast cancer survivor and would not to be under the care of any other oncologist! He is caring, knowledgable, cauteous, and thorough. And his office staff, especially his nurse, Kim, are the best!!!
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295760221
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applebaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applebaum has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.