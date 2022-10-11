Dr. Steven Ando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ando, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Ando works at
Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 900-1806
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ando?
I’ve always felt very confident in Dr. Ando. He’s a great diagnostician & very wise. He’s a little quiet & doesn’t try to entertain you. So, that may offend some people. But, I don’t go to the dock to get entertained. I want to know, that he knows what he’s talking about. He’s always been free to order tests & give me prescriptions that I need.
About Dr. Steven Ando, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205937703
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ando using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ando works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.