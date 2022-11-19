See All General Dentists in Woodstock, GA
Overview

Dr. Steven Anderson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Anderson works at STEVEN D. ANDERSON D.M.D. P.C. in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven D. Anderson D.m.d. P.c.
    650 Claremore Professional Way Ste 200, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 242-3571

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Alveolar Bone Loss
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bracket Braces Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clear Ceramic Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis - Dental Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gingivostomatitis Chevron Icon
Gold Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Employee Benefits
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Lincoln
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 19, 2022
    We could not be more pleased with this dental office . From the moment we walked in Sabrina made us feel so comfortable . My husband was there to have some extractions done and the whole staff was just lovely . Dr Anderson was very easy to talk to and answered all of our questions and was very thorough . The nurse Shelly was extremely kind and they just made a hard thing easy . I would recommend this dental practice to anyone needing work done .
    Terry lucas — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Anderson, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 1689031494
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Anderson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at STEVEN D. ANDERSON D.M.D. P.C. in Woodstock, GA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

