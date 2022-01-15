Overview

Dr. Steven Anderson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Lakeside Spine & Pain in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.