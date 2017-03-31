Dr. Steven Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Andersen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Andersen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Locations
Kenneth C. Low MD A Professional Corp.38707 Stivers St, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 794-0663
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
March 30th was Thank Your Doctor day. I want take this time to thank Dr. Andersen for the miracle eye operation which allowed me to see without wearing hard contact lenses for the rest of my life. I am grateful and appreciate how your success in my eye operation gave me a better way of life. A HUGE thank you, Dr. Andersen, for all your excellent services to keep my eyes healthy. You are a one of a kind doctor and I have been fortunate I found you.
About Dr. Steven Andersen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andersen has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pinguecula and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
