Dr. Steven Anander, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Anander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Atlanta Center For Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-3111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Dr. Anander takes great interest in knowing all he can about my health at every visit. He takes all the time I need for me to ask any questions and explore my medical options. All my medical concerns are dealt with immediately. His diagnostic approach is thorough and easily understood. Communication through the portal is always detailed and immediate. He's a keeper!
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Anander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anander.
