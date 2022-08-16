See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pryor, OK
Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (554)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pryor, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor and Northeastern Health System.

Dr. Anagnost works at Utica Park Clinic in Pryor, OK with other offices in Tahlequah, OK and Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Low Back Pain and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pryor
    1301 NE 1st St Ste 500, Pryor, OK 74361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 701-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tahlequah
    1373 E Boone St Ste 3401, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 456-6848
    Tulsa
    10131 S Yale Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 701-2000
    Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center
    2811 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 701-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
  • Northeastern Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Low Back Pain
Sacrum Disorders

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 554 ratings
    Patient Ratings (554)
    5 Star
    (485)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Aug 16, 2022
    In 2012, I started having severe lower back pain. I had heard horror stories about having back surgery, so I was very concerned. I met Dr Anagnost, through another Orthopedic Doctor and a very close friend working as a PA, in the Tahlequah office. The pain was extreme and I had no quality of life. I wasn’t able to have, the minimal invasive surgery, creating even more anxiety. Dr Anagnost, was very supportive, caring and explain every detail, of the surgical procedure. I had a L-4 and L-5 Lamenectomy, and 4 cages, with cadaver bone infused. I actually went home, that evening, never having to use pain meds, only a couple of days of muscle relaxers. I am now seeking his God given talent, for my neck and S spine. I can’t thank Dr Anagnost enough, for giving my life back, for almost 8 years now. I have referred several friends to him and they too are delighted, with their results. If you have reservation, fear or anxiety, I promise he will do everything, in his power to help you
    Steve Cooper — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407817885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Leatherman Spine Center
    Residency
    • University Louisville School Med
    Internship
    • University Louisville School Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anagnost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anagnost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anagnost has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Low Back Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anagnost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    554 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anagnost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anagnost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anagnost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

