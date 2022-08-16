Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pryor, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor and Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Anagnost works at
Locations
-
1
Pryor1301 NE 1st St Ste 500, Pryor, OK 74361 Directions (918) 701-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tahlequah1373 E Boone St Ste 3401, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 456-6848
-
3
Tulsa10131 S Yale Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 701-2000
-
4
Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center2811 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 701-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Pryor
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anagnost?
In 2012, I started having severe lower back pain. I had heard horror stories about having back surgery, so I was very concerned. I met Dr Anagnost, through another Orthopedic Doctor and a very close friend working as a PA, in the Tahlequah office. The pain was extreme and I had no quality of life. I wasn’t able to have, the minimal invasive surgery, creating even more anxiety. Dr Anagnost, was very supportive, caring and explain every detail, of the surgical procedure. I had a L-4 and L-5 Lamenectomy, and 4 cages, with cadaver bone infused. I actually went home, that evening, never having to use pain meds, only a couple of days of muscle relaxers. I am now seeking his God given talent, for my neck and S spine. I can’t thank Dr Anagnost enough, for giving my life back, for almost 8 years now. I have referred several friends to him and they too are delighted, with their results. If you have reservation, fear or anxiety, I promise he will do everything, in his power to help you
About Dr. Steven Anagnost, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407817885
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Center
- University Louisville School Med
- University Louisville School Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anagnost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anagnost accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anagnost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anagnost works at
Dr. Anagnost has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Low Back Pain and Sacrum Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anagnost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anagnost speaks Spanish.
554 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anagnost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anagnost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anagnost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.