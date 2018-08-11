Dr. Steven Alvarez-Mott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Mott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Alvarez-Mott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Alvarez-Mott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Woodglen Medical Group315 E Route 66 Ste 101, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4124
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor. Very pleased with his level of care and professionalism. Knowledgeable and caring. Thank you Dr. Alvarez-Mott for being so sweet.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Martin Luther King
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Alvarez-Mott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Mott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Mott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Mott has seen patients for Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Mott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez-Mott speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Mott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Mott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Mott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Mott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.