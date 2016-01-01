Dr. Altmayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Altmayer works at
Locations
Skin Specialists of the Capital Region Pllc264 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 201, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 452-1928
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902069024
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Altmayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altmayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altmayer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery and Mohs Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.