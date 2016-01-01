See All Dermatologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (2)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Altmayer works at Michael J Mulvaney MD in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery and Mohs Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Specialists of the Capital Region Pllc
    264 Washington Avenue Ext Ste 201, Albany, NY 12203 (518) 452-1928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Steven Altmayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1902069024
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Altmayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altmayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altmayer works at Michael J Mulvaney MD in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Altmayer’s profile.

    Dr. Altmayer has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery and Mohs Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmayer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altmayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altmayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

