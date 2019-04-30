Dr. Steven Altman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Altman, DPM
Dr. Steven Altman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA.
Dr. Steven Altman, Foothills Podiatry Group218 W Main St Ste 103, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 788-1126
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I thoroughly enjoy Dr. Altman's personality. He makes my son feel comfortable and relaxed with a smile and humor. He takes his time and makes sure that we always get the best treatment. Worst thing that I can say is that I'm sorry that he fixed my sons toes because office visits will conclude soon. P.S. my son is 23, I'm not as evil as I sound. :)
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356366108
- Buena Park Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.