Dr. Steven Altman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Altman, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Altman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. 

Dr. Altman works at Foothills Podiatry Group in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Steven Altman, Foothills Podiatry Group
    218 W Main St Ste 103, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 788-1126

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center

Sever's Disease
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Apr 30, 2019
    I thoroughly enjoy Dr. Altman's personality. He makes my son feel comfortable and relaxed with a smile and humor. He takes his time and makes sure that we always get the best treatment. Worst thing that I can say is that I'm sorry that he fixed my sons toes because office visits will conclude soon. P.S. my son is 23, I'm not as evil as I sound. :)
    About Dr. Steven Altman, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1356366108
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Buena Park Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
