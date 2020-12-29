Dr. Steven Althoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Althoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Althoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Althoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Il.
Dr. Althoff works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Althoff?
We love Dr. Althoff! He is so kind, professional, and thorough. We are so grateful to have a pediatrician that we trust so much.
About Dr. Steven Althoff, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275526055
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- U Il
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Althoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Althoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Althoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Althoff works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Althoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Althoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Althoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Althoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.