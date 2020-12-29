See All Pediatricians in Reno, NV
Dr. Steven Althoff, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Althoff, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Il.

Dr. Althoff works at Pediatric Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates
    645 N Arlington Ave Ste 620, Reno, NV 89503
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Influenza (Flu)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2020
    We love Dr. Althoff! He is so kind, professional, and thorough. We are so grateful to have a pediatrician that we trust so much.
    — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Althoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275526055
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • U Il
