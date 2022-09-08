See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Steven Alter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Alter works at Scott A. Sigman MD in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott A. Sigman MD
    14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 454-0706
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Sep 08, 2022
    He has been, my doctor, for a year and operated on me twice. Every interaction with him has been great. He takes his time to listen and makes sure you leave your appointment understanding what was discussed. He is easy to speak to and open to answering any questions you have. Bedside manners are fine, not sure why others feel differently. Dr.Alter is very straightforward no surprises just honest. Great doctor for sure
    Cynthia — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Alter, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740250406
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts U/New England Med Center
    • St University Ny Downstate
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.