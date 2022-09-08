Dr. Steven Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Alter, MD
Dr. Steven Alter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Scott A. Sigman MD14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has been, my doctor, for a year and operated on me twice. Every interaction with him has been great. He takes his time to listen and makes sure you leave your appointment understanding what was discussed. He is easy to speak to and open to answering any questions you have. Bedside manners are fine, not sure why others feel differently. Dr.Alter is very straightforward no surprises just honest. Great doctor for sure
About Dr. Steven Alter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740250406
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/New England Med Center
- St University Ny Downstate
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alter has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
