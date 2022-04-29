Dr. Steven Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Allen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
been his patient since 93 caring ,knowledgable ,explains everything , if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here today
About Dr. Steven Allen, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1558491944
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp/cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Program
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- City College of New York
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.