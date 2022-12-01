See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Steven Albright, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Albright, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Albright works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 270-2000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstruction Surgery at The Woodlands
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 390, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 270-3680
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Albright, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013154590
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albright works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Albright’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

