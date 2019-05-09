Dr. Steven Albertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Albertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Albertson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Locations
Aultman Medical Group2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 455-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went into his office for a consultation and a quick rectal exam. He seemed Very Cordial. A Well liked Doctor.I am going to use him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Steven Albertson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albertson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albertson has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Albertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.