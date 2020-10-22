Dr. Steven Akins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Akins, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Akins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sutherland Cardiology Clinic7460 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 435-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akins Totally Rocks!!!!! he is a real Doctor. Really care's for the Patients. He was able get me back on track with my Heart issue's. Also my Pacer was Racing way over what it should be, Got it adjusted back where it wasn't messing with me. Even some of my other Medical problems he was asking questions Making sure i visit them Doctors, Had Blood work or Testing done. I am 100% with Doctor Akins, Nurse Teresa and the other staff that i have met over the past 2 years. Number 1 in my Book.
About Dr. Steven Akins, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720088297
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Arizona) Program
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akins has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Akins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akins.
