Dr. Steven Akins, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Akins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbia, IL.
Dr. Akins works at
Locations
Affordable Dentistry Today242 Southwoods Ctr, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (618) 298-9592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very attentive, the equipment is modern, everyone is nice and thorough.
About Dr. Steven Akins, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1295140705
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akins accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Akins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akins.
