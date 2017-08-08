Dr. Steven Ajluni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajluni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ajluni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ajluni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Dr. Ajluni works at
Locations
Michigan Heart Group4600 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Michigan Heart Group- Novi39500 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 267-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been amazing! He takes his time and answers any questions we have about my husbands condition. My husband is in his 40s so this has been a little concerning but he makes you feel at ease. He is very knowledgeable. My parents see him also.
About Dr. Steven Ajluni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1346222353
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Michigan State
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajluni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajluni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajluni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajluni works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajluni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajluni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajluni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajluni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.