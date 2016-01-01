Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Indiana Sch Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Locations
Steven K Ahlfeld MD PC9302 N Meridian St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 575-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Ahlfeld, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710988795
Education & Certifications
- University of Oregon Medical School Hospitals and Clinics
- Indiana U Hosps
- St Vincent
- Indiana Sch Med
- Indiana Univ
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahlfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahlfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahlfeld works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahlfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahlfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.