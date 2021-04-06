See All Podiatrists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Adelstein works at Orthopaedic Spine Institute in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1585 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 310-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest Suburban Foot & Ankle Clinic
    1139 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 310-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Adelstein to all my friends and family. He cuts my husband and my toenails. He is gentle. He is kind. He is a great listener. All of his staff, are super great. The doctor and his staff are all 5’s. ??????????
    George and Linda Wolf — Apr 06, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1518961424
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Hospital and Med Center
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Adelstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adelstein has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

