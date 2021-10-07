Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Abramow works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC133 E 54th St # 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (332) 240-6641
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramow?
Dr Abramow is an excellent podiatrist. He is extremely professional and highly skilled. He's also treated my husband, son and a number of our friends. We hold him in the highest regard and he also happens to be a wonderful person.
About Dr. Steven Abramow, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972613933
Education & Certifications
- Yale U, Yale New Haven Hosp
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramow accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abramow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abramow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramow works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.