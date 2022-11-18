Dr. Steven Abram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Abram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Abram, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Abram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Specialty Clinic - Cookeville120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste C, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 526-7699
-
3
Howell-Allen Clinic - Saint Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abram?
He was thorough with me and explained to me exactly what was happening in my back. We have gotten lots of patients from him and I knew his work was wonderful but had never met him myself until today. He explained what the best route for me to go and what to expect afterwards. Wouldn't want anyone else working on my spine in the operating room!
About Dr. Steven Abram, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285604454
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abram works at
Dr. Abram has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.