Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abelowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Abelowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Kids1401 Avocado Ave Ste 709, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 448-8821
-
2
Irvine4870 Barranca Pkwy Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 387-4900
-
3
Ladera Ranch800 Corporate Dr Ste 280, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 347-7200
-
4
Coastal Kids25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 110, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 448-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abelowitz?
My kids have been seeing Dr. Abelowitz since the beginning of his practice 18 years ago. My oldest son, who is now 19, had serious ear infections and after a year of a couple of different pediatricians I found Dr. Abelowitz and I feel so lucky that I did. He has a GREAT bedside manner, he is respectful, patient with kids, knowledgeable and really cares about the well being of my kids.
About Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Afrikaans
- 1225162464
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abelowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abelowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abelowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abelowitz works at
Dr. Abelowitz speaks Afrikaans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abelowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abelowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abelowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abelowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.