Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD

Pediatrics
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Abelowitz works at Coastal Kids in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA, Ladera Ranch, CA and Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Kids
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 709, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 448-8821
  2. 2
    Irvine
    4870 Barranca Pkwy Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-4900
  3. 3
    Ladera Ranch
    800 Corporate Dr Ste 280, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 347-7200
  4. 4
    Coastal Kids
    25500 Rancho Niguel Rd Ste 110, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 448-8821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Testing and Screening
Bronchoprovocation Test
Immunization Administration
Skin Testing and Screening
Bronchoprovocation Test
Immunization Administration

Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 25, 2017
    My kids have been seeing Dr. Abelowitz since the beginning of his practice 18 years ago. My oldest son, who is now 19, had serious ear infections and after a year of a couple of different pediatricians I found Dr. Abelowitz and I feel so lucky that I did. He has a GREAT bedside manner, he is respectful, patient with kids, knowledgeable and really cares about the well being of my kids.
    Diane in Huntington Beach, CA — Oct 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD
    About Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225162464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Irvine Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Abelowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abelowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abelowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abelowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Abelowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abelowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abelowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abelowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

