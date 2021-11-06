Dr. Steve Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Yu, MD
Dr. Steve Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group
18406 Roscoe Blvd Ste A, Northridge, CA 91325
I just saw Dr. Yu today and I am very impressed! I just had a routine exam & u/s but I had lots of questions about my symptoms and age related changes. Dr. Yu sat with me before the exam and after and explained my options to me. He was extremely patient with all of my questions and concerns. He treated me like a person and not just a patient. He was probably the kindest Dr. I have encountered and I will be sure to go to him next time for my gynecological exam. He is super knowledgeable and a top notch professional! The whole office staff was amazing and kind but I was so impressed with Dr. Yu and his ability to see and hear me and provide me amazing care! Thank you Dr. Yu!!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English
Male
NPI: 1528251410
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
