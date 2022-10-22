See All Other Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steve Yoon, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Yoon, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Yoon works at Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Los Angeles, CA in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic, Los Angeles, CA
    6801 Park Ter Ste 320, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steve Yoon, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194920470
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • NY U Med Ctr
    • U Mass & Meml Hosp
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    • University Alabama
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
