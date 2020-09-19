Dr. Steve Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Wilson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg C, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5173
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics16020 Park Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 758-6526Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
I've been seeing Dr. Wilson for 10 years now and he has performed two knee surgeries and keeps this old athlete in the game. He has helped me with elbow issues as well. he provides MRI pictures of my joints and explains and shows me the problem and discusses alternatives. I live in south Austin but drive to round rock to see this guy. He is a team doctor for the Round Rock Express so if he handles professional athletes, he can handle me.
About Dr. Steve Wilson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1437263282
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.