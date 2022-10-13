Dr. Steve Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Vu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Vu works at
Locations
-
1
California Aesthetic Center A Medical Corp.17742 Beach Blvd Ste 335, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-1133
- 2 36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 208, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 279-7888
-
3
Professional Wound Care Services2815 S Main St Ste 215, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 279-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Everything from the first phone call to the first follow-up appointment after the procedure was professional, caring and exactly what I was hoping for. Dr. Vu is a very calming presence. He is knowledgable and patient and answered all my questions thoughtfully & thoroughly. He made sure I understood what the lipo procedure entailed, during and post-op. His office staff are so warm and sweet and they all made me feel comfortable. The results 10 days post-op are incredible! There's still some swelling, which Dr. Vu informed me would be the case for a few months. But WOW! I can already tell how sculpted my entire waist section, abs and flanks, are! I didn't have a lot to remove but it was that stubborn little mommy pooch under the belly button and flank areas, which every woman knows is nearly impossible to shrink and sculpt with just diet and exercise. I am absolutely thrilled at the results already and I know it will only continue to heal and look better and better in the coming weeks.
About Dr. Steve Vu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean and Vietnamese
- 1225081953
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu speaks Korean and Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods.