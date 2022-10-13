See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Steve Vu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steve Vu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steve Vu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Vu works at California Aesthetic Center in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Wildomar, CA and Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
10 (145)
View Profile
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
Dr. Mazin Al-Hakeem, MD
8 (64)
View Profile
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
10 (86)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    California Aesthetic Center A Medical Corp.
    17742 Beach Blvd Ste 335, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-1133
  2. 2
    36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 208, Wildomar, CA 92595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 279-7888
  3. 3
    Professional Wound Care Services
    2815 S Main St Ste 215, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 279-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Everything from the first phone call to the first follow-up appointment after the procedure was professional, caring and exactly what I was hoping for. Dr. Vu is a very calming presence. He is knowledgable and patient and answered all my questions thoughtfully & thoroughly. He made sure I understood what the lipo procedure entailed, during and post-op. His office staff are so warm and sweet and they all made me feel comfortable. The results 10 days post-op are incredible! There's still some swelling, which Dr. Vu informed me would be the case for a few months. But WOW! I can already tell how sculpted my entire waist section, abs and flanks, are! I didn't have a lot to remove but it was that stubborn little mommy pooch under the belly button and flank areas, which every woman knows is nearly impossible to shrink and sculpt with just diet and exercise. I am absolutely thrilled at the results already and I know it will only continue to heal and look better and better in the coming weeks.
    Happy in OC — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Vu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Vu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vu to family and friends

    Dr. Vu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Vu, MD.

    About Dr. Steve Vu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225081953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu speaks Korean and Vietnamese.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Vu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.