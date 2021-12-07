See All Podiatrists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM

Podiatry
2 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Dawson, DPM
Dr. John Dawson, DPM
8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

Locations

  1. 1
    7620 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 722-6163

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tristant?

    Dec 07, 2021
    I found Dr. Tristant to be competent and thorough. He diagnosed a foot problem that 3 MD specialists could not. Plus, the same Dr.'s had poo-pooed seeing a podiatrist. So much for the elitist medical profession. Lynn Avery, Citrus Heights
    Lynn Avery — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tristant to family and friends

    Dr. Tristant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tristant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM.

    About Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104900711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tristant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tristant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tristant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tristant has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tristant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tristant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tristant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tristant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tristant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steve Tristant, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.