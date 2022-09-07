Dr. Steve Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Tran, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Mission Viejo - Cardiology Suite 25026800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-0644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steve Tran was the Nephrologist while my son was hospitalized at Mission Hospital. My son’s PCP is at UCI , Dr Tran access my sons UCI health file as well as previous lab work, analyze from the start until the hospitalization at Mission Hospital. Very though, great dr. patiently answered all questions with no rushing
About Dr. Steve Tran, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- U Kans Sch Med
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
