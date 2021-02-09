Dr. Steve Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Su, MD
Dr. Steve Su, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Su works at
Fresno Office568 E Herndon Ave Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 228-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Thank you so much dr. Su for taking care of my acute kidney disease and urine infections. Answers all your questions and quickly responds to phone calls. Highly recommend he is the best!
- Nephrology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1033187133
- Montefiore Hosp
- New York Metro Med Ctr
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Mandarin.
