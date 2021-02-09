Overview

Dr. Steve Su, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Su works at The Nephrology Group Inc in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.