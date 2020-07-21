Dr. Stromsdorfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Stromsdorfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Stromsdorfer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE.
Dr. Stromsdorfer works at
Locations
-
1
Krojanker & Stromsdorfer Mds1066 Executive Parkway Dr Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 205-1707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stromsdorfer?
I’ve seen many psychologists and Dr. Stromsdorfer is by far, in my opinion, the best. He listens to my needs and adjusts my medications to get me on an even keel. Samples are even given to save money at the drug store. I’m sorry to see the negative reviews, but He keeps it real, and doesn’t “pussyfoot” around any issues.
About Dr. Steve Stromsdorfer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851362479
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stromsdorfer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stromsdorfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stromsdorfer works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stromsdorfer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stromsdorfer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stromsdorfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stromsdorfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.