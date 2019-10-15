Dr. Steve Skarky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skarky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Skarky, MD
Overview
Dr. Steve Skarky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4301 NW 63rd St Ste 102, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 286-6565
-
2
Steve B Skarky MD6051 N Brookline Ave Ste 108, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 286-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skarky?
Dr. Skarky is very knowledgeable and attentive, made me feel comfortable which has been difficult for me lately as I suffer from anxiety/panic disorder. I would recommend him to anyone or their children who are in need of psychiatric assistance.
About Dr. Steve Skarky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1225145378
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skarky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skarky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Skarky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skarky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skarky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skarky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.