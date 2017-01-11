See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Scherping Jr works at Tysons Corner Medical Center in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner Pharmacy
    8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 287-6400
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology
    700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 777-7904

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578563375
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherping Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scherping Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherping Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherping Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherping Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherping Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherping Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

