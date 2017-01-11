Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherping Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner Pharmacy8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (800) 777-7904
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best ever, I could not walk and had so much pain that life sucked. I am a new person!!!
About Dr. Steven Scherping Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578563375
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Scherping Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherping Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
