Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Rucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steve Rucker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Dr. Rucker works at
Steve W. Rucker M.d. PC1999 Marcus Ave Ste 216, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-4545
Louis Nkrumah MD Pllc4 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 775-4545
Long Island Hypertension and Nephrology Pllc50 Seaview Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050 Directions (516) 484-3460
New Hyde Park Dialysis Center1574 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 327-5555
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had Ashley R. yesterday as my technician. She did all my tests in a timely manner and with a smile. My last visit had to wait 45 minutes and go look for someone to do my tests. Ashley is a very hard worker.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1083712806
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
